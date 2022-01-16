20º
Washtenaw County Health Department hosts virtual COVID-19 Q&A this week

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

A woman receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Eastern Michigan University's campus. (Jeremy Borton | St. Joe's)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Get COVID-19 questions answered this week during two Q&A sessions hosted by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The first session will be held in English at 7 p.m. on Tuesday with the second session held in Spanish at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

WCHD Health officer Jimena Loveluck and medical director Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, will answer community questions and give information on COVID-19 in Washtenaw County.

The events will be streamed live on the Health Department’s Facebook page and recorded.

Public questions can be submitted online here.

