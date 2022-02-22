Take Back the Night Ann Arbor to raise funds for April rally

Students march at the 38th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor on April 6, 2016 (Photo: Ruby Wallah)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The annual Take Back the Night benefit will return on March 19 to help raise money for an April rally and march against sexual violence.

Take Back the Night Ann Arbor works with public charities and student organizations to raise awareness of sexual violence and healing for 44 years.

The organization’s fifteenth benefit dinner and auction will be held at Polo Fields Country Club and Golf Course for its fifteenth year. This year, auction items come from Ann Arbor businesses including Zingerman’s, Cherry Republic and Mani Osteria. Special items have been set aside for the in-person auction, according to the event page.

Tickets can be bought in advance by March 7 for $65. Discounted students tickets cost $55. Those who only want to bid in the online auction can register for $10.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event.

All of the proceeds from the benefits will go towards that April 7 Take Back the Night rally and march. It will be held in the Michigan Union ballroom and streamed on YouTube. This year’s keynote speaker will be music and TV producer Drew Dixon.

Register for tickets here.

Polo Fields Country Club and Golf Course is at 5200 Polo Fields Dr.