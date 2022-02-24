Cannabis retailer partners with Ann Arbor shelter for winter essentials drive

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – New Standard is working with Ann Arbor’s Shelter Association of Washtenaw County (SAWC) to help keep community members experiencing homelessness warm.

Until the end of March, visitors to the Main Street cannabis retailer can drop off new winter essentials including socks, gloves, hats and warm sweatpants. Those making donations will receive a 10 percent discount on their purchases.

Additionally, the Michigan-based company will donate $1 from each sale of Beaverton Farms pre-rolls to shelters across the Mitten. In Ann Arbor, money will go to the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County at the Delonis Center.

“We are pleased to partner with New Standard to raise awareness about the many faces of homelessness and the many challenges we must tackle together as a community,” said SAWC Director of Development Sarah Paspal-Jasinksi in a release. “Thank you for partnering with us to end homelessness, one person at a time.”

The Ann Arbor location, at 811 N. Main St., first opened its doors in September 2021 as the eighth provisioning center for New Standard. It offers medical and adult-use cannabis products and accessories.

Each location across Michigan will participate in the Shelter Give-Back program until March 31. Four shelters in total will be supported, including Shelter Association of Washtenaw County, Lighthouse of Oakland County, Muskegon Rescue Mission and Christian Neighbors of Douglas, the release said.

“It is important to us to provide creative ways for our customers and our communities to give back. Each of these shelters serves a community in the neighborhoods we serve. We are honored to be able to partner with them to not only give back but also raise awareness of the important work that shelters and emergency food service agencies do,” said New Standard co-founder and CEO Howard Luckoff.

“We hope to see many people stopping in to drop off donations at our locations. We will also have information about each of the local shelters on hand and hope that you’ll learn about more ways to give back.”

Learn more about the Shelter Give-Back shelters here.