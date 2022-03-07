A4 Photo Challenge: Show us your winter photos!

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Between the blistering cold and mountains of snow, this winter has been rough. We’ve had some good weather days, some bad weather days and, of course, some frozen weather days.

Since spring is right around the corner, we wanted to see what you’ve been up to this winter.

Did you go skating? Maybe you built a snowman with your friends? Did you take the concept of hygge to the next level with a cozy pillow fort? Maybe you made a massive gingerbread house or a backyard igloo?

Whatever it is that you did this winter, we want to see it entered into our Winter Photo Challenge.

Like with our other photo contests, winners get bragging rights, will be featured in an article and will make it into our Tuesday newsletter.

Here are the rules:

Enter one photo per day until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27

Make sure to include your name, email, a photo title and a caption .

Photos must be taken near or in Ann Arbor

Photographers need to be 18 years old or above. Minors can enter if given permission from their parents or guardians (send us an email first!)

Submit your wintery photos here: