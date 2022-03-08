Michigan football announces Doug Karsch, Jon Jansen as new radio broadcast team

Michigan Stadium before a game between Michigan and the Washington Huskies on September 11, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has announced that Doug Karsch and Jon Jansen will replace Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf as the team’s new radio broadcast duo.

Karsch has worked as a Michigan radio sideline reporter for the past 16 seasons but will now take over play-by-play duties. Jansen, who has been a member of the radio broadcast team for eight years, will be the analyst.

These changes will take place for the 2022 season.

“Doug and Jon are a great team and will bring their passion for Michigan football into the modern era of radio broadcasts,” said Kelsey Harmon Finn, vice president and general manager of Michigan Sports Properties. “While Dan and Jim leave big shoes to fill, we are confident that Doug and Jon will deliver to fans an informed and entertaining broadcast about today’s team while still honoring the program’s traditions and history. We are excited about the season ahead.”

Jansen played offensive tackle for Michigan during the 1997 national championship season, was twice named to the All-Big Ten First Team and spent 10 years in the NFL -- nine with Washington and one in Detroit.

Karsch is a lifetime Ann Arbor resident and has covered Michigan football since 1994.

“A great partnership has been formed between Doug and Jon, and we look forward to that continuing as our football radio broadcast team moving forward,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said. “We have the No. 1-rated pregame radio show for a reason: It’s the chemistry, passion and knowledge that Doug and Jon bring to their work.

“They take tremendous pride in entertaining and informing our fans about our team, coaches and all that involves Michigan football. Their historical knowledge and relationship with past and present Wolverines makes this a seamless transition in the radio booth.”

Brandstatter and Dierdorf spent eight seasons together broadcasting Michigan football games.