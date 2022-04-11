US Marshals: Man wanted for alleged child rape in Washtenaw County

The U.S. Marshals Service in Detroit is asking for help to find a man wanted in a child rape case out of Washtenaw County.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Detroit is asking for help to find a man wanted in a child rape case out of Washtenaw County.

The U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is looking for Kevin Dwayne Bailey, 31, is accused of assaulting a minor female over a period of several years.

According to authorities, Bailey would use physical violence or threats of harming her family members if she did not allow Bailey to rape her. The minor female victim later became pregnant. Once Bailey became aware that a police report had been filed, he continued to threaten the minor female victim and family members to pressure her into recanting her story and dropping the charges.

Authorities said Bailey has no known source of income, and authorities believe he is receiving assistance from family or friends. He has numerous ties to Detroit, Ypsilanti, and Ann Arbor. Bailey also has relatives in California, Florida, and Tennessee, where he is known to have traveled.

Ad

Bailey is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 148 pounds. Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip line at 866-865-TIPS (8477) or 313-202-6458.

You may also text a tip via the USMS Tips App or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.