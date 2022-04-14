Watch these movies by moonlight at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival announced the 2022 season’s Movies by Moonlight series on Thursday.

The popular outdoor free movie series will take place at Top of the Park from June 10-July 3.

Each year, the festival creates a lineup of newer releases, family-friendly films and cult classics for community members to enjoy on warm summer nights.

Here’s the 2022 Movies by Moonlight schedule:

Sunday, June 12 at 10 p.m.: “Encanto” (PG)

Tuesday, June 14 at 10 p.m.: “Selma” (PG-13)

Wednesday, June 15 at 10 p.m.: “Minari” (PG-13)

Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m.: “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (PG)

Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m.: “Soul” (PG)

Tuesday, June 21 at 10 p.m.: “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG)

Wednesday, June 22 at 10 p.m.: “A League of Their Own” (PG)

Thursday, June 23 at 10 p.m.: “Spiderman: No Way Home” (PG-13)

Sunday, June 26 at 10 p.m.: “Clue” (PG)

Tuesday, June 28 at 10 p.m.: “Casablanca” (PG)

Wednesday, June 29 at 10 p.m.: “My Octopus Teacher” (TV-G)

Thursday, June 30 at 10 p.m.: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (PG-13)

Sunday, July 3 at 10 p.m.: “West Side Story” (PG-13)

In addition, A2SF is partnering this year with Booksweet for the Movies by Moonlight Read + Watch list for community members and families to enjoy the companion books to all the films in the lineup.

For more information, visit a2sf.org.