46º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Eastern Michigan University hosting two commencement ceremonies on Saturday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ypsilanti, Eastern Michigan University, Washtenaw County, Commencement, Graduation, Students, College, Education, COVID, Health, Protocols, Face Mask, Vaccination, Event
EMU graduates attend commencement in the Convocation Center. (Eastern Michigan University)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University will be marking its 2022 spring commencement on Saturday with two in-person ceremonies.

More than 1,700 students will have the option to participate in the ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The events will be held at the George Gervin GameAbove Center and will be split up based on field of study.

The 9:30 a.m. ceremony will include graduates from the following colleges:

  • College of Business
  • GameAbove College of Engineering & Technology
  • College of Health & Human Services

The 1:30 p.m. ceremony will include graduates from the following fields:

  • College of Arts & Sciences
  • College of Education
  • Individualized Studies

The commencement ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the day of the event. To tune in, click here.

While inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center, all attendees must wear face masks regardless of vaccination status.

Students who complete their degree requirements this summer will have commencement on Aug. 13. Students who completed their studies in April and December of 2020 and April 2021 will be invited to walk in the ceremonies in August.

For more information, visit the commencement homepage.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email