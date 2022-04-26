Eastern Michigan University hosting two commencement ceremonies on Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University will be marking its 2022 spring commencement on Saturday with two in-person ceremonies.

More than 1,700 students will have the option to participate in the ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The events will be held at the George Gervin GameAbove Center and will be split up based on field of study.

The 9:30 a.m. ceremony will include graduates from the following colleges:

College of Business

GameAbove College of Engineering & Technology

College of Health & Human Services

The 1:30 p.m. ceremony will include graduates from the following fields:

College of Arts & Sciences

College of Education

Individualized Studies

The commencement ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the day of the event. To tune in, click here.

While inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center, all attendees must wear face masks regardless of vaccination status.

Students who complete their degree requirements this summer will have commencement on Aug. 13. Students who completed their studies in April and December of 2020 and April 2021 will be invited to walk in the ceremonies in August.

For more information, visit the commencement homepage.