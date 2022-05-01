Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Kidzone to feature nightly events, activities in June

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Known for its month-long celebration of all things summer, Ann Arbor Summer Festival has activities for the whole family.
The annual festival offers adults concerts and activities but Tree Town’s littlest residents get their own Kidzone with family-friendly storytime, face painting, karate and more.
Between June 10 and July 3, the Kidzone tent will have free, nightly hands-on activities with community partners, including Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Annie’s Children’s Center and Booksweet.
The 2022 series is sponsored by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, said Ann Arbor Summer Festival.
Check out the lineup:
- Friday, June 10: Summers-Knoll - Where Ideation Takes Flight
- Saturday, June 11: A2ZERO - Kids Go Zero Waste
- Sunday, June 12: C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital: Bandaid and Medical Materials Craft
- Tuesday, June 14: Room 1078 - Chamber Storytelling
- Wednesday, June 15: Sprouted Sage & Sunfield Center - Face Painting, Bubbles, and Balloon Animals
- Thursday, June 16: Stone School - Stick Puppets, Masks, and Cherry Craft
- Sunday, June 19: Clonlara School - From Ann Arbor to the World
- Tuesday, June 21: Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO) - My Song
- Thursday, June 23: Annie’s Children’s Center - Sun Catchers Craft
- Friday, June 24: Jottful - Wind Chimes Craft
- Saturday, June 25: Drag Queen Storytime with Jadein Black
- Sunday, June 26: Booksweet - Black Men Reading Room
- Tuesday, June 28: Domino’s Petting Farm - Animal Masks
- Wednesday, June 29: Karate Class with Keith Hafner
- Thursday, June 30: U-M Office of Sustainability - Recycling Game
- Saturday, July 2: The Chelsea Treehouse - The Best Party Crafts
- Sunday, July 3: Kidopolis - Creative Play
Every summer, Ann Arbor Summer Festival hosts more than 200 free and ticketed events around the city with many taking place in the University of Michigan Ingalls Mall.
More than 80,000 people attend the events and activities, a press release said.
Read: Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2022 wellness series