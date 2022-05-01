Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Kidzone to feature nightly events, activities in June

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Known for its month-long celebration of all things summer, Ann Arbor Summer Festival has activities for the whole family.

The annual festival offers adults concerts and activities but Tree Town’s littlest residents get their own Kidzone with family-friendly storytime, face painting, karate and more.

Between June 10 and July 3, the Kidzone tent will have free, nightly hands-on activities with community partners, including Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Annie’s Children’s Center and Booksweet.

The 2022 series is sponsored by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, said Ann Arbor Summer Festival.

Check out the lineup:

Every summer, Ann Arbor Summer Festival hosts more than 200 free and ticketed events around the city with many taking place in the University of Michigan Ingalls Mall.

More than 80,000 people attend the events and activities, a press release said.

Read: Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2022 wellness series