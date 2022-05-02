Taste of Ann Arbor returns on June 5

ANN ARBOR – The Taste of Ann Arbor will return on Sunday, June 5 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which features fare from numerous local restaurants, will take over two blocks of Main Street between William and Washington from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food items will cost $2-$6 and tickets for the event can be purchased on Liberty St. between Main St. and Fourth Ave.

Sample dishes like empanadas, fish tacos, street paella, wings, sliders and more.

Participating restaurants include:

Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery

Jibarito

Cinnaholic

Vinology

Jolly Pumpkin Cafe & Brewery

Heidelberg

The Ravens Club

Grizzly Peak

Jim Brady’s

Shalimar Restaurant

Of Rice and Men

Carson’s American Bistro

Palio

The Chop House

Real Seafood Company

The Great Commoner

Busch’s

Ashley’s

Toarmina’s Pizza & Burrito Joint

The Circ Bar

More restaurants will be announced closer to the date, according to a release.

To see the full menu for the event, click here.

Live music performances provided by Sonic Lunch will be set up on the corner of Main and Liberty streets.

The lineup includes:

Kate Peterson

Strictly Fine

Pajamas

Brennen Andes & Friendz

Abigail Stauffer

A kid-friendly Community Activity area will be set up on E. Liberty St. past the ticket booth. Local partners like the Ann Arbor District Library, A2 Zero, the Grievewell Kite Festival and others will be hosting the activities.

For more information, visit the Taste of Ann Arbor website.