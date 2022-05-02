Taste of Ann Arbor returns on June 5

ANN ARBOR – The Taste of Ann Arbor will return on Sunday, June 5 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which features fare from numerous local restaurants, will take over two blocks of Main Street between William and Washington from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Food items will cost $2-$6 and tickets for the event can be purchased on Liberty St. between Main St. and Fourth Ave.
Sample dishes like empanadas, fish tacos, street paella, wings, sliders and more.
Participating restaurants include:
- Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery
- Jibarito
- Cinnaholic
- Vinology
- Jolly Pumpkin Cafe & Brewery
- Heidelberg
- The Ravens Club
- Grizzly Peak
- Jim Brady’s
- Shalimar Restaurant
- Of Rice and Men
- Carson’s American Bistro
- Palio
- The Chop House
- Real Seafood Company
- The Great Commoner
- Busch’s
- Ashley’s
- Toarmina’s Pizza & Burrito Joint
- The Circ Bar
More restaurants will be announced closer to the date, according to a release.
To see the full menu for the event, click here.
Live music performances provided by Sonic Lunch will be set up on the corner of Main and Liberty streets.
The lineup includes:
- Kate Peterson
- Strictly Fine
- Pajamas
- Brennen Andes & Friendz
- Abigail Stauffer
A kid-friendly Community Activity area will be set up on E. Liberty St. past the ticket booth. Local partners like the Ann Arbor District Library, A2 Zero, the Grievewell Kite Festival and others will be hosting the activities.
For more information, visit the Taste of Ann Arbor website.