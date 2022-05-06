Weekly music series, Sunday brunch events coming to downtown Ann Arbor this summer

Community members dine and walk around a closed Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – The Main Street Area Association has announced a new event series titled A2 Summer Streets to celebrate summer in the city.

Programming will run June through August and will include live music on Thursday nights, community mornings with local businesses and organizations and Sunday brunches with live music outdoors.

Here is a rundown of the events, according to a press release:

A2 Summer Streets Thursday Night Music Series: Local musicians will perform throughout the Main Street Area from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday nights. Music curated by Tree Town Sound.

A2 Summer Streets Community Mornings: Local businesses, non-profits, fitness and arts organizations host free events in our downtown block closure areas on Friday and Saturday mornings.

A2 Summer Streets Sunday Brunching: Enjoy Downtown brunching spots and listen to live music in the street.

“We’re really excited to announce the first A2 Summer Streets,” said MSAA executive director Sandra Andrade. “This is the first year we really get to engage our block closures and surrounding areas.”

Andrade said that Vault of Midnight will have gaming demos on Saturday mornings and the Ann Arbor District Library will also be offering workshops as part of A2 Summer Streets.

Read: Street closures resume in downtown Ann Arbor for summer season

Ad

The series is made possible by several community sponsors, including the City of Ann Arbor, the Downtown Development Authority, A2ZERO, Destination Ann Arbor, Reinhart Realtors, Ann Arbor SPARK, and DTE.