ANN ARBOR, Mich. – May is officially No Mow May in Tree Town.

In April, the Ann Arbor City Council passed a resolution encouraging residents to not mow their lawns during the month of May in order to help local pollinator populations.

The resolution pointed out the importance of wildflowers and dandelions (typically considered a blight on neatly manicured lawns) for pollinators, like bees, after the winter months.