Ann Arbor’s public pools reopen this weekend

ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park and Veterans Memorial Park pools will reopen for the season on Saturday just in time for a big warm up on Memorial Day.

Fuller Park Pool has been open since May 15 for swimming.

Below are each pool’s hours and daily activities for the summer season, according to the city’s website:

Buhr Park Pool

Open Swim

May 28-June 12 : Monday-Friday 3:30-8 p.m. and weekends and holidays from noon-8 p.m.

June 13-Sept. 5: Monday-Friday, 1-8 p.m. and on weekends and holidays from noon-8 p.m.

Note: There are always two lanes dedicated to lap swimmers only.

Lap Swim

June 13-Sept. 5: Adult Lap Swim, noon-1 p.m.

Tot Splash

June 13-Sept. 5: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Buhr Park Pool is located at 2751 Packard Road.

For more information about Buhr Park Pool, visit the pool’s website.

Fuller Park Pool

Lap Swim Only

May 15–Sept. 18: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

At least four lanes are available in the 50-meter pool for lap swimming only.

Open Swim

May 15-June 12 : Monday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 1-9 p.m. (Tunes at 2 from 2-4 p.m.)

June 13-Sept. 5 : Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 1-9 p.m. (Tunes at 2 from 2-4 p.m.)

Sept. 5-18: Monday-Friday, 4-7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 1-9 p.m. (Tunes at 2 from 2-4 p.m.)

Waterslide hours

June 1-June 12 : Monday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 1-9 p.m.

June 13-Sept. 5 : Monday-Friday, 1-7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 1-9 p.m.

Sept. 5-18: Monday-Friday, 4-7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 1-9 p.m.

Fuller Park Pool is located at 1519 Fuller Rd.

For more information about Fuller Park Pool, visit the pool’s website.

Veterans Park Pool

Open Swim

May 28-June 12 : Monday-Friday 3:30-8 p.m. and weekends and holidays from noon-8 p.m.

June 13-Sept. 5:Monday-Friday, 1-8 p.m. and on weekends and holidays from noon-8 p.m.

Note: There are always three lanes dedicated to lap swimmers only.

Lap Swim

June 13-Sept. 5: Adult Lap Swim, noon-1 p.m.

Tot Splash

June 13-Sept. 5: Monday - Friday, noon-1 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park Pool is located at 2150 Jackson Ave.

For more information about Veterans Memorial Park Pool, visit the pool’s website.