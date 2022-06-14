74º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Townie Street Party canceled ... again

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Events, Events, Townie Street Party, Ann Arbor Art Fair, Family, Family-friendly, COVID, COVID-19, Pandemic, Michigan COVID, Washtenaw County
A child playing with an instrument. Credit: Townie Street Party

ANN ARBOR – While some summer events have returned to Tree Town, the Townie Street Party isn’t one of them.

The downtown Ann Arbor event has been canceled again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to its website.

Traditionally held as a way to kick off the annual Ann Arbor Art Fair, the party was first canceled in 2020. Prior to that, it had brought live music, activities and family-friendly fun to North University Avenue and Ingalls Malls for more than 15 years.

A youth art show highlights ready-to-buy art from young Washtenaw County artists from 4th to12th grade.

The party, organized by the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original, would regularly host local organizations and restaurants to feed and inform partygoers.

For updates, visit the Townie Street Party website.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email