Ann Arbor Townie Street Party canceled ... again

ANN ARBOR – While some summer events have returned to Tree Town, the Townie Street Party isn’t one of them.

The downtown Ann Arbor event has been canceled again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to its website.

Traditionally held as a way to kick off the annual Ann Arbor Art Fair, the party was first canceled in 2020. Prior to that, it had brought live music, activities and family-friendly fun to North University Avenue and Ingalls Malls for more than 15 years.

A youth art show highlights ready-to-buy art from young Washtenaw County artists from 4th to12th grade.

The party, organized by the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original, would regularly host local organizations and restaurants to feed and inform partygoers.

For updates, visit the Townie Street Party website.