73º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

City of Ann Arbor holding dedication ceremony for Dr. Harold J. Lockett Park on Saturday

Public is invited to attend event

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Harold J. Lockett, City of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Parks, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation, University of Michigan, U-M, University of Michigan Medical Center, Psychiatrist, Psychiatry, Community, Ceremony, Washtenaw County
Dr. Harold J. Lockett Park. (City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – City officials will host a dedication ceremony of the Dr. Harold J. Lockett Park on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Family members of Dr. Lockett and elected and appointed officials, including Mayor Christopher Taylor, will be in attendance.

Formerly named Winchell Park, the grassy 4.5-acre neighborhood park is located on St. Francis at Winchell Drive.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to rename the land in honor of Lockett, the Ann Arbor Board of Education’s first Black president.

Lockett, who passed away in 1994 at the age of 70, was a child psychiatrist, taught at the University of Michigan Medical Center and was a leader in the community. He served on the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education from 1965-1971. In 1968, he became the first Black president of the board and used the slogan “schools are for all the children.”

During his career, he also served as the State of Michigan Department of Mental Health’s senior child psychiatrist.

Park amenities include a playground, a baseball and softball diamond, benches and picnic tables and a paved path with winter maintenance.

For more information, visit the park’s website.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email