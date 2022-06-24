City of Ann Arbor holding dedication ceremony for Dr. Harold J. Lockett Park on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – City officials will host a dedication ceremony of the Dr. Harold J. Lockett Park on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Family members of Dr. Lockett and elected and appointed officials, including Mayor Christopher Taylor, will be in attendance.

Formerly named Winchell Park, the grassy 4.5-acre neighborhood park is located on St. Francis at Winchell Drive.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to rename the land in honor of Lockett, the Ann Arbor Board of Education’s first Black president.

Lockett, who passed away in 1994 at the age of 70, was a child psychiatrist, taught at the University of Michigan Medical Center and was a leader in the community. He served on the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education from 1965-1971. In 1968, he became the first Black president of the board and used the slogan “schools are for all the children.”

During his career, he also served as the State of Michigan Department of Mental Health’s senior child psychiatrist.

Park amenities include a playground, a baseball and softball diamond, benches and picnic tables and a paved path with winter maintenance.

For more information, visit the park’s website.