Here are the musicians performing at Ann Arbor Art Fair

Jared Deck will be performing at the Stage on Main during Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 23, 2022. (Credit: Jared Deck)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair will have three entertainment stages this year for fairgoers to take a break from art browsing and enjoy some live music.

The stages will be spread throughout the event, which spans 30 city blocks. Local artists will be performing on Main Street, on University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall and at the intersection of Maynard and William.

Each stage will offer something different, with the Stage on Main run by Ann Arbor’s folk music venue The Ark and the Fountain Stage featuring mostly acoustic, classical and jazz artists.

The Ann Arbor Civic Theatre Stage in the State Street District will feature performances from both professional and amateur local musicians.

Here’s a complete lineup for all three stages:

Stage on Main: Summer Sounds

Thursday, July 21

5 p.m. – Dani Darling

6:30 p.m. – The Quebe Sisters

8 p.m. – Kyshona

Friday, July 22

5:30 p.m. – Brooke Annibale

7:30 p.m. – John Reilly & The Community Gardeners

Saturday, July 23

3 p.m. – Out Loud Chorus

5 p.m. – The Whiskey Charmers

6:30 p.m. – Jared Deck

For more information, visit the Stage on Main’s website.

The Fountain Stage

Thursday, July 21

11 a.m. – Alison Albrecht

12 p.m. – Delta 88

1 p.m. – Kathy Wieland

2 p.m. – Brian Lillie and Merrill Hodenfield

3 p.m. – Timothy Monger

4 p.m. – Indie Rock Royalty

5 p.m. – Detroit Opera: Summer Serenade

6 p.m. – Eric Kelly

Friday, July 22

11 a.m. – Karl Sikkenga of Archipelago

12 p.m. – Joanna Sterling

1 p.m. – John D. Lamb

2 p.m. – Lily MacPhee

3 p.m. – Adam Labeaux

4 p.m. – Shannon Lee & The Silver Linings

5 p.m. – Lvrboy.

6 p.m. – Rochelle Clark

7 p.m. – Kiyoshi Shelton

Saturday, July 23

11 a.m. – TBA

12 p.m. – Kaj Althaus

1 p.m. – Warehouse Cloggers

2 p.m. – Annie & Rod Capps

3 p.m. – Laura Russeau & The Bootstrap Paradox

4 p.m. – Michelle Held

5 p.m. – Ceolsige

6 p.m. – Billy King

For more information, visit the Fountain Stage’s website.

Ann Arbor Civic Theatre Stage

According to the State Street District, the full lineup and schedule has yet to be announced. Performers include:

The Bob Skon Trio

Victoria Reackhof

School of Rock bands

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor

For updates, visit the State Street District’s website.

