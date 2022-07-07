Here are the musicians performing at Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair will have three entertainment stages this year for fairgoers to take a break from art browsing and enjoy some live music.
The stages will be spread throughout the event, which spans 30 city blocks. Local artists will be performing on Main Street, on University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall and at the intersection of Maynard and William.
Each stage will offer something different, with the Stage on Main run by Ann Arbor’s folk music venue The Ark and the Fountain Stage featuring mostly acoustic, classical and jazz artists.
The Ann Arbor Civic Theatre Stage in the State Street District will feature performances from both professional and amateur local musicians.
Here’s a complete lineup for all three stages:
Stage on Main: Summer Sounds
Thursday, July 21
- 5 p.m. – Dani Darling
- 6:30 p.m. – The Quebe Sisters
- 8 p.m. – Kyshona
Friday, July 22
- 5:30 p.m. – Brooke Annibale
- 7:30 p.m. – John Reilly & The Community Gardeners
Saturday, July 23
- 3 p.m. – Out Loud Chorus
- 5 p.m. – The Whiskey Charmers
- 6:30 p.m. – Jared Deck
For more information, visit the Stage on Main’s website.
The Fountain Stage
Thursday, July 21
- 11 a.m. – Alison Albrecht
- 12 p.m. – Delta 88
- 1 p.m. – Kathy Wieland
- 2 p.m. – Brian Lillie and Merrill Hodenfield
- 3 p.m. – Timothy Monger
- 4 p.m. – Indie Rock Royalty
- 5 p.m. – Detroit Opera: Summer Serenade
- 6 p.m. – Eric Kelly
Friday, July 22
- 11 a.m. – Karl Sikkenga of Archipelago
- 12 p.m. – Joanna Sterling
- 1 p.m. – John D. Lamb
- 2 p.m. – Lily MacPhee
- 3 p.m. – Adam Labeaux
- 4 p.m. – Shannon Lee & The Silver Linings
- 5 p.m. – Lvrboy.
- 6 p.m. – Rochelle Clark
- 7 p.m. – Kiyoshi Shelton
Saturday, July 23
- 11 a.m. – TBA
- 12 p.m. – Kaj Althaus
- 1 p.m. – Warehouse Cloggers
- 2 p.m. – Annie & Rod Capps
- 3 p.m. – Laura Russeau & The Bootstrap Paradox
- 4 p.m. – Michelle Held
- 5 p.m. – Ceolsige
- 6 p.m. – Billy King
For more information, visit the Fountain Stage’s website.
Ann Arbor Civic Theatre Stage
According to the State Street District, the full lineup and schedule has yet to be announced. Performers include:
- The Bob Skon Trio
- Victoria Reackhof
- School of Rock bands
- Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor
For updates, visit the State Street District’s website.
