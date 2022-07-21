Browse the booths of these Ann Arbor area artists this week at Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Among the 1,000 booths set up downtown for this year’s Ann Arbor Art Fair, several belong to Tree Town artists and creatives.

Made up of three separate fairs, the annual event is one of the largest juried art fairs in the United States and draws the attention of thousands of tourists.

While some artists travel across the United States to sell their art in Ann Arbor, some don’t have to travel quite as far.

Stop by the booths of these Ann Arbor area artists:

Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original

Autumn Askalson: Booth NU920

Kristine Bolhuis: Booth IN240

Karin Coron Wagner: Booth NU825

Maxwell Davis: Booth IN254

Megan Foldenauer: Booth TBD

Helen Gotlib: Booth NU823

Lavinia Hanachiuc: Booth NU835

Erin O’Connor: Booth WA803

Monica Rickhoff Wilson: Booth WA815

Linda Sanchez: Booth IN272

Jason Wright: Booth IN233

State Street Art Fair

Lorraine Kolasa: Booth LI504

Kate Seiler: Booth MA312

Sema Hakki: Booth LI614

Dee Miller: Booth LI421-23

Summer Art Fair

Preeti Abraham: Booth ST520

Stan Baker: Booth MN225

Scott Berry: Booth MN236

BioArtography University of Michigan: Booth SU1109

Shawn Bungo: Booth SU984

Isabella De La Mora: Booth SU1231

Dick Dokas: Booth ST505

Anke Eichstaedt-Trampler: Booth ST439

Carolyn Garay: Booth MN379

Sarah Gelsanliter & Thomas Gelsanliter: Booth ST551

Susan Hamady: Booth ST576

Cherie Haney: Booth MN322

Paul Christopher James: Booth MN370

Stephen Kolokithas: Booth LI120

Emily LoPresto: Booth ST544

David McAlpine: Booth MN132

Carrie Mickey: Booth ST573

Anne Monheit: Booth MN347

David W. Nelson: Booth SU1236

Pam O’Hara: Booth MN136

Laura Pearson: Booth LI242

Kristin Perkins: Booth MN214

Kim Rhoney: Booth SU813, SU815

Jesse Richard: Booth MN312

Bryant Tubbs& Sharon Tubbs: Booth SU1123

Carolyn Weins: Booth LI222

