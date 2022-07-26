Your guide to Election Day in Ann Arbor

"I Voted" stickers waiting to be handled out to U-M community members who vote at the satellite office.

ANN ARBOR – With the Aug. 2 Primary Election fast approaching, we’ve put together a guide to help you navigate Election Day in Ann Arbor.

Residents can register in-person at the City Clerk’s Office on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and to request absentee ballots. Since we’re less than 14 days from the election, proof of residency is now required to register to vote.

Individuals may register to vote in-person at the City Clerk’s Office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To check your voter status, see a sample ballot and for more general election information, click here.

The City Clerk’s Office is located at Larcom City Hall at 301 E. Huron St.

Election Day

On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Using this interactive map, you can search by precinct or address to determine your polling location. Precinct maps for individual wards are also available here.

Ad

Want to avoid the lines? Check the Election Day Line Tracker to see when the best time to head to your polling place will be.

You can also follow election results here.

On the ballot

The following offices are up for election on the Aug. 2 Primary ballot:

Governor

U.S. Representative in Congress

State Senator

Representative in State Legislature

County Commissioner

Ann Arbor Mayor

Ann Arbor City Council Member – Wards 1, 4, 5

As a result of statewide redistricting, voters will find some changes to their ballot.

The City of Ann Arbor’s website reads:

“All Ann Arbor voters are now in U.S. Congressional District 6, and new State House and Senate districts have also been assigned to Ann Arbor. Some residents will also be assigned to a new County Commissioner District.

“What does this mean to you as a voter? Most, but not all, voters will still vote at the same polling location, and this will also be indicated on your new voter ID card. For voters who have been reassigned to a new ward and/or precinct location, the card will clearly indicate this change for you. Watch for your new card in the mail in the coming weeks, well before the August Primary.”

Ad

Registered voters were mailed voter ID cards in mid-July, which reflects the renumbering of Ann Arbor’s precincts.

“All city voters should also be aware that the precincts have been renumbered, now in consistent chronological order (1-53),” reads the city’s website. “So while you may still be assigned the same precinct and polling location, the number may be slightly different. This new naming convention is a best practice and replaces the previous system of numbering each ward separately. For example, Ward 2, Precinct 1 is now Ward 2, Precinct 13, following the first twelve precincts in Ward 1.”

If you have more questions, you can contact the City Clerk’s office at 734-794-6140 or CityClerk@a2gov.org.

For more information, including details of the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority’s proposed tax millage, visit the city’s elections page.