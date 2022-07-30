Police searching for suspect who robbed Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor on Friday

Images of the suspect who robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 3315 Washtenaw Ave on Friday, July 29, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Washtenaw Avenue on Friday, July 29.

At 1:36 p.m., the suspect entered the bank, showed a handgun to a bank teller and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank on foot and no one was injured.

Police describe the man as a white man who was wearing a blue surgical facemask, cream-colored baseball cap, plaid button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Those with information or who recognizes the suspect should contact Detective Jim Anuszkiewiczat 734-794-6930 ext. 49324 or at Januszkiewicz@a2gov.org, or at 734-794-6920

Tips can be left at the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-996-3199 or tips@a2gov.org, or with the Ann Arbor FBI field office at 734-995-1310.

A similar incident happened at a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor on July 16.

Ad

Here are some images shared by police: