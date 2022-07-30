Washtenaw County moved to “high” community COVID-19 level, says Health Department

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has been bumped up to the “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the Washtenaw County Health Department alerted residents to the shift and highlighted prevention and safety strategies.

To determine the community level, the CDC uses data determined by the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the number of new COVID-19 cases. At the “high” level, there is a high level of severe illness and potential for strain on healthcare systems, says the Health Department COVID-19 website.

Between July 19 and July 25, there was a weekly test positivity rate of 13.7 percent with 224.4 cases per 100,000 residents reported in Washtenaw County.

Ad

The CDC recommends that everyone wear masks in indoor public spaces for communities at a “high” level. Multilayer surgical, KN95, or N95 masks are more recommended than cloth masks.

Additional prevention strategies include maintaining ventilation, seeking testing and staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who test positive, are awaiting test results or who may have been exposed to someone COVID-19 positive should wear a mask and avoid others.

County residents considered at high-risk for severe illness should take extra precautions, including avoiding non-essential public activities and speaking with their healthcare provider.

Washtenaw County has fluctuated between the “medium” and “low” levels since mid-June.

Find COVID-19 testing information here and vaccine information here.