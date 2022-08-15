Police respond to shooting in Pittsfield Township on Friday

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a 22-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident was shot just before 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, in Pittsfield Township.

Officers were called to a scene on the 7000 block of East Michigan Avenue to find the Ypsilanti resident shot in the right leg. Police described the injury as non-life-threatening and the victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

“At this time, there is information to indicate the incident was not random and that victim and suspect knew each other. There is no information to indicate there is specific danger to the public,” officials wrote in a release.

The shooter left the area before police arrived and the incident is still under investigation.

Those with information can contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department confidential tip line at 734-822-4958 or 734-822-4911.