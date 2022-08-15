69º

All About Ann Arbor

Police respond to shooting in Pittsfield Township on Friday

“There is no information to indicate there is specific danger to the public.”

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Pittsfield Township, Pittsfield, Washtenaw County, Pittsfield Township Police Department, Crime, Ann Arbor Crime, Shooting, Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti Township, Public Safety
Police lights generic

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a 22-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident was shot just before 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, in Pittsfield Township.

Officers were called to a scene on the 7000 block of East Michigan Avenue to find the Ypsilanti resident shot in the right leg. Police described the injury as non-life-threatening and the victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

“At this time, there is information to indicate the incident was not random and that victim and suspect knew each other. There is no information to indicate there is specific danger to the public,” officials wrote in a release.

The shooter left the area before police arrived and the incident is still under investigation.

Those with information can contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department confidential tip line at 734-822-4958 or 734-822-4911.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email