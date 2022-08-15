Trinity Health Ann Arbor ranked nationally as high performing hospital

ANN ARBOR – Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has been ranked as a high performing hospital for 2022-2023, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The honor designates hospitals that offer outstanding quality for special medical conditions and procedures and is the highest award given by USNWR on its Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions rankings.

The media company designed the Procedures & Conditions ratings to help assist patients and their physicians in selecting hospitals to perform elective procedures or to treat challenging health conditions.

Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor received High Performing ratings in the following categories:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Spinal Fusion

Aortic Valve Surgery (AVR)

Heart Bypass Surgery

Congestive Heart Failure

Colon Cancer Surgery

COPD

Diabetes

Heart Attack

Hip Replacement

Hip Fracture

Kidney Failure

Knee Replacement

Lung Cancer Surgery

Pneumonia

Stroke

Trinity Health hospitals in Grand Rapids, Pontiac (Oakland), Livonia, Chelsea and Howell (Livingston) also received High Performing ratings.

“I commend all our programs and departments recognized as High Performing, and am grateful to our doctors, nurses and support staff for devoting their careers to achieving such high standards,” chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Michigan Rosalie Tocco-Bradley said in a statement.

“These recognitions underscore Trinity Health Michigan’s commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality care throughout the state.”

To determine the High Performing rating, USNWR evaluated 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions across 4,500 hospitals. Less than half of all hospitals on its 2022-2023 Best Hospitals list received any High Performing rating.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News Ben Harder said in a statement.

“A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”

To determine the top hospitals for Procedures & Conditions, U.S. News considered metrics like patient experience, survival rates and how successful each hospital is in getting patients back home.

To read more about USNWR’s methodology, click here.