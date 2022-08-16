Ann Arbor Art Center seeks artists for 100th All Media Exhibition

The Ann Arbor Art Center softly reopened on June 30, 2020 after closing its doors to the public in March. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor Art Center.

ANN ARBOR – The A2AC has issued an open call for artist submissions to its 100th All Media Exhibition.

The exhibition will run Nov. 18-Dec. 30 and the submission deadline is Sept. 11.

The All Media Exhibition was established at the A2AC in 1922. This will be its final year, according to the art center.

All artists age 18 and older who currently reside in the Midwest Great Lakes Region are invited to submit their work. States in the region include Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Submissions cost $35 and up to three images can be submitted. The works must have been completed during the last three years. Works previously shown in A2AC exhibitions will not be accepted.

Mediums include 2D, 3D, video, sound and performance-based work. Dimensions must not exceed 72″ in any direction.

The guest juror for the exhibition is Detroit-based artist, curator, organizer, DJ and educator Darryl DeAngelo Terrell.

For more information about the 100th All Media Exhibition call for artists, click here.