Food Truck Rally rolling in to Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday

Customers wait in line outside Impasto Detroit's truck at a Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

ANN ARBOR – It’s the third Wednesday of the month, which means that it’s time for the August Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. and will feature 14 local food and drink trucks, live music and more.

Here’s which trucks will be on site:

Apple Blossom Kombucha

Craveable Food Trailer

The Coffee Grind Coffee Truck

Hero or Villain Van

Impasto Detroit

Jamaican Spice LLC

Nomadic Detroit

Michigan Drinks Co.

Mustard’s Last Stand

Petey’s Donuts

Rite Spice Kitchen

Shimmy Shack

Tacos El Mariachi Loco

From sandwiches to vegan fare, donuts and kombucha, there’s something for everyone in the family.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St. in Kerrytown.

For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.