Food Truck Rally rolling in to Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Customers wait in line outside Impasto Detroit's truck at a Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market. (Ann Arbor Farmers Market)

ANN ARBOR – It’s the third Wednesday of the month, which means that it’s time for the August Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. and will feature 14 local food and drink trucks, live music and more.

Here’s which trucks will be on site:

  • Apple Blossom Kombucha
  • Craveable Food Trailer
  • The Coffee Grind Coffee Truck
  • Hero or Villain Van
  • Impasto Detroit
  • Jamaican Spice LLC
  • Nomadic Detroit
  • Michigan Drinks Co.
  • Mustard’s Last Stand
  • Petey’s Donuts
  • Rite Spice Kitchen
  • Shimmy Shack
  • Tacos El Mariachi Loco

From sandwiches to vegan fare, donuts and kombucha, there’s something for everyone in the family.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St. in Kerrytown.

For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.

