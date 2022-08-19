83º

Play chimes, go on a sound walk at this children’s garden in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A child looks at a flower. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Enjoy a special kid-centered program at Gaffield Children’s Garden at Matthaei Botanical Gardens on Wednesday.

Composer-in-Residence at the University of Michigan Alexis Lamb will be leading kids and their families through the Children’s Garden for a “sensory exploration of foraged objects.”

A guided sound walk featuring interactive sound objects based in nature will follow.

Lamb initially installed interactive chimes in the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden this past spring and the chimes will be moved next week to Matthaei.

The chimes are made out of metal, wood and natural elements like pinecones, acorn tops and rocks.

The special programs will last for 20 minutes and will start at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd.

