Get outside with Ann Arbor’s Autumn Nature Walk in September

ANN ARBOR – Enjoy a Sunday afternoon stroll in Bandemer Park on Sept. 25 from 1-2 p.m.

Join staff with the city’s Natural Area Preservation and the Ann Arbor District Library to learn about the park’s habitats and diversity during the monthly nature walk.

“A patch of dry prairie can be found along the railroad tracks at Bandemer Park, where sparks from passing trains occasionally ignited wildfires that maintained this open habitat,” reads a city release. “It is now home to tall grasses and goldenrods.”

Participants are asked to meet in the parking lot off Barton Drive across the wooden bridge.

Walks happen rain or shine so participants are encouraged to check the forecast before arriving, dress for the weather and bring a water bottle.

AADL staff members will bring science tools for participants to use during the walk.

Registration is strongly encouraged. Sign up here.