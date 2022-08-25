More former research beagles head to Ann Arbor on humane society ‘Love Train’

ANN ARBOR – More beagles are about to get another chance for a happy life in Tree Town.

The dogs were pulled from a research and breeding facility in Virginia and are headed to Ann Arbor on the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Love Train.

The program’s trained staff bring animals to the Cherry Hill Road facility using a specially-equipped van. It has already brought one group of former research beagles into the area, which were quickly adopted by eager families.

“If all goes as hoped, the beagles (all male, 10-11 months old) will be ready for adoption Friday. They are unsocialized and in addition to loving forever homes, they will need a lot of patience,” HSHV officials wrote on Facebook.

The dogs are from a group of 4,000 animals who made headlines when they were rescued from an Envigo breeding facility. It was alleged that the company had broken federal animal welfare regulations and that dogs were living in unsanitary conditions.

Those interested in adopting one of the young pups can join this virtual queue starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

HSHV is also accepting donations to help pay for the care of the dogs as they are transported and evaluated. Monetary donations can be made here.