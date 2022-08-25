74º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

More former research beagles head to Ann Arbor on humane society ‘Love Train’

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Pets, Humane Society Of Huron Valley, Virginia, Dogs, Animal Cruelty, Animals, Michigan, Pet Adoption, Adoption
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando helps rescued beagles find new homes

ANN ARBOR – More beagles are about to get another chance for a happy life in Tree Town.

The dogs were pulled from a research and breeding facility in Virginia and are headed to Ann Arbor on the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Love Train.

The program’s trained staff bring animals to the Cherry Hill Road facility using a specially-equipped van. It has already brought one group of former research beagles into the area, which were quickly adopted by eager families.

“If all goes as hoped, the beagles (all male, 10-11 months old) will be ready for adoption Friday. They are unsocialized and in addition to loving forever homes, they will need a lot of patience,” HSHV officials wrote on Facebook.

The dogs are from a group of 4,000 animals who made headlines when they were rescued from an Envigo breeding facility. It was alleged that the company had broken federal animal welfare regulations and that dogs were living in unsanitary conditions.

Those interested in adopting one of the young pups can join this virtual queue starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

HSHV is also accepting donations to help pay for the care of the dogs as they are transported and evaluated. Monetary donations can be made here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email