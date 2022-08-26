Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park Pool closes abruptly after staff test positive for COVID-19

ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Pool has closed for the season after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The park was originally scheduled to close early on Sunday, Aug. 28.

“Buhr Park Pool will be closing for the season today, Thursday, Aug. 25 due to a staff shortage resulting from employees testing positive for COVID-19,” said Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation officials in an email update.

Officials wrote it is unlikely that COVID-19-positive employees were in close contact with general visitors to the pool.

Nevertheless, those at the park between Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 22-24, should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 10 days, officials said.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache and muscle or body aches.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the Washtenaw County Health Department at 734-544-6700 or by sending an email to health@washtenaw.org.

Buhr Park Pool is at 2751 Packard St.