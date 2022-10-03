Ann Arbor law enforcement, county prosecutor’s office hosting 5K run to benefit SafeHouse Center

Runners high five members of law enforcement on University of Michigan's campus during the annual Purple Run.

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety & Security, the Ann Arbor Police Department and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office are hosting a 5K run on Oct. 22 to highlight the prevalence of domestic violence.

The law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office partner each year with SafeHouse Center, which provides emergency shelter and services to individuals impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault in Washtenaw County.

Proceeds raised during the Purple Run benefit SafeHouse Center.

“The Purple Run is much more than a fundraiser,” reads the event’s website. “Our goal is to raise awareness about Domestic Violence and to help the community recognize this issue affects all of us. There is strength in numbers, and we are so excited that you want to join us and make a statement to survivors that there is support in our community.”

All runners who register before Oct. 7 will receive a race t-shirt and souvenir. There will be limited supply of these items for runners who register after that date, according to the event’s website.

The race will start at 9 a.m. at the Duderstadt Center on the University of Michigan’s North Campus.

Here are the prices to register:

$5 off student runners

$35 adult runner

$40 day-of registration

Children under 12 are welcome free of charge. Those who wish to receive a t-shirt and souvenir must be registered as a student runner

To register for the Purple Run and to learn more about the event, click here.