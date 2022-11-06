Ann Arbor named No. 11 best city to live in for 2023

Revelers and characters entertain the crowd at 2022 FestiFools parade in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has done it again. The Michigan city has made U.S. News & World Report’s 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 list.

Coming in at number 11, Ann Arbor is known as a charming midwest college town with a busy downtown, cultural destinations, events and businesses.

“Aside from the university, excellent public schools, an increasingly diverse job market, a robust public parks system and low crime rates make Ann Arbor an attractive place to live for locals of all ages,” wrote U.S. News & World Report editors.

To get its rankings, U.S. News & World Report took data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Department of Labor and responses from around 3,500 poll participants.

It looked at 150 of the most populated metro areas in the country and gave scores to characteristics such as job market, value, housing costs, crime rates, air quality, well-being, desirability and net migration.

Tree Town got an overall score of 6.6.

Here’s how it scores in other areas:

Category Score Desirability 4.9 Value 6.5 Job Market 6.7 Quality of Life 8 Net Migration 4.6

Read the full methodology here.

These are the 15 best American cities to live in:

1. Huntsville, Alabama

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

4. Boulder, Colorado

5. San Jose, California

6. Raleigh and Burham, North Carolina

7. Fayetteville, Arkansas

8. Portland, Maine

9. Sarasota, Florida

10. San Francisco, California

11. Ann Arbor, Michigan

12. Naples, Florida

13. Austin, Texas

14. Des Moines, Iowa

15. Boise, Idaho