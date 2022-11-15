Michigan basketball jumps 2 spots in AP top 25, will travel to Brooklyn for in-season tournament

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

NEW YORK – The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team is off to a hot start as they’re 2-0 on the season, and the Associated Press took notice as the men in maize jumped up two spots to No. 20 in the in-season 2022-23 AP Top 25.

Rank Team 1 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) 3 Houston Cougars (2-0) 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) 5 Baylor Bears (2-0) 6 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) 7 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) 8 UCLA Bruins (2-0) 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) 10 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) 11 Texas Longhorns (2-0) 12 Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) 13 Auburn Tigers (2-0) 14 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) 15 TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) 16 Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) 17 San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) 20 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) 21 Dayton Flyers (2-0) 22 Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) 24 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) 25 UConn Huskies (2-0)

The Wolverines took their show on the road to Detroit, where they went against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates at Little Caesars Arena. Bates was back in his element after some off-season turmoil as he dropped 30 in his debut.

But he was outdueled by Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson who dropped 31 points on 13-17 from the field and shooting 5-6 from the free-throw line.

Junior forward Terrance Williams II had a double-double with 18 points on 4-10 shooting from the field, 3-7 from deep, and 7-9 from the free-throw line in the huge victory.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Their first win came in the home opener against Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56 on Monday (Nov. 7), where Dickinson was a man amongst boys as he notched his first double-double of the season, shot 9-11 from the field, and 4-4 free throw line for 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Jett Howard had himself a coming-out party in front of the home crowd scoring 21 points and five assists.

Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates (21) is defended by Michigan guard Jett Howard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Legends Classic Tournament

Looking to stay undefeated, Howard and his teammates will travel to Brooklyn Wednesday to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Legends Classic Tournament.

The early-season college basketball tournament will have four teams play in a semifinal doubleheader on day one, with the winning teams will match up in the championship game on day two. The remaining two teams will compete in the third-place bracket.

Michigan will head back to Ann Arbor Sunday, where they will host the Ohio Bobcats at the Crisler Center.

