Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces matching campaign ahead of Giving Tuesday

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced a new matching campaign just in time for Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving when people are encouraged to donate money to causes they care about.

This Giving Tuesday, the Summer Festival’s Board of Trustees announced it will match every new or increased gift of up to $20,000. The dollar-for-dollar match on donations will help boost the annual event, according to organizers.

“Income from tickets or concessions covers only a fraction of the total cost of our programs,” reads a release. “Financial contributions from people like you sustain a spectrum of artistic programming, including admission-free concerts, outdoor movies, workshops, and our Live Here Now series that brings live music to local neighborhoods.”

The three-week event features free live music and activities six nights a week during the warmer months on University of Michigan’s campus, and also offers ticketed main stage performances.

This past season, Top of the Park and Power Center returned to the festival for the first time since 2019. New programming was added to include UMMA and locations throughout Ypsilanti.

To make a donation, click here.

For more information about Ann Arbor Summer Festival, visit www.a2sf.org.