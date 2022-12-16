Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate Creamery closing for season on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – The days are getting colder and we’re well into December, which means Blank Slate Creamery will be closing its doors on Sunday for the season.

Known for its creative, all-natural homemade flavors, Blank Slate will be open until 10 p.m. on Sunday for in-person and online pick up orders.

It has a broad selection of Gluten Free flavors as well as vegan flavors.

Blank Slate still has several of its signature flavors available to order, including:

Fresh Basil

Lavender Lemon Honey

Bananas Foster

Garden Mint Chip

Browned Butter Cookie Dough

Blueberry Pancake

Blank Slate Creamery on Live in the D

Holiday flavors still on tap include:

Peppermint Bark

Snowball

Pumpkin Pecan Crunch

Cranberry Cream

Hand packed pints are $10.25. Blank Slate also offers Pick 6! six-packs of 8oz containers for $34. It’s a great way to try out several flavors without committing to larger pints.

For more information, visit www.blankslatecreamery.com.