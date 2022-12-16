Three Ann Arbor schools to close Friday due to low staffing

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closing three of its buildings on Friday due to a “very high number of staff illnesses,” according to a district announcement sent to families on Thursday evening.

The schools affected are Ann Arbor Open, Burns Park Elementary School and Tappan Middle School.

“We are unable to ensure staffing sufficient for a safe in-person learning environment for students,” wrote AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift.

The closure also includes the cancellation of all before and after school activities at all three schools.

“Due to the high number of staff illnesses there will be no remote instruction,” Swift wrote.

She added that the district’s custodial teams will work to thoroughly disinfect the buildings during this time.

The news comes one day after Burns Park Elementary School was closed due to staff sickness. On Thursday, the district sent out a health advisory to share the status of illnesses across the district and what families can do to take precautions.

“We are so very sorry this situation has occurred and are eager to return to in-school learning as soon as possible,” wrote Swift.