Maker Works to mark 11 years in Ann Arbor community

Maker Works provides more than 14,000 square feet of work space for its members and the greater Washtenaw community.

ANN ARBOR – Maker Works will celebrate 11 years in the local community this summer.

The organization, which became a nonprofit in 2020, offers 14,000 square feet of space including a wood shop, metal shop and textiles, crafts and electronics areas for Washtenaw County community members to use.

In addition to its expansive space, its members also have access to top-of-the-line tools. Non-members can take workshops, classes and general safety education courses throughout the year.

The organization has announced a new giving campaign with the hopes to raise $50,000 by January 15, 2023.

“Despite experiencing a slow comeback, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted Maker Works’ operating costs due to the organization’s reliance on in-person participation,” reads a release. “Maker Works currently has over 140 members, many of whom run their local businesses exclusively out of the Maker Works space. Without access to these resources, those owners and employees would be severely impacted and displaced.”

“Maker Works is the reason why I am able to run my business,” said a Maker Works member in a release. “They take out the stress of having to cover overhead and shop maintenance and allow me to focus on providing great products and services for my students. I don’t have to wear all the hats. This makes it infinitely easier for me to scale my business.”

To learn more about Maker Works, visit www.maker-works.com.

To make a donation, visit www.maker-works.com/donate.