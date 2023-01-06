38º

Enjoy open-air ice skating in Ann Arbor this season

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena. (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – There’s a certain nostalgia to hitting the ice outdoors during winter.

Perhaps it’s the cool, refreshing air on your face or the relatively low tech experience. Either way, Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is the perfect spot to skate with family and friends before the season ends.

It has public skating times every day of the week except Tuesdays.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Sunday: 3:15-5:30 p.m.
  • Monday: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 4:45-5:45 p.m. (half price admission)
  • Thursday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. (half price admission)
  • Friday: 7-8:45 p.m.
  • Saturday: 2:45-4:30 p.m. and 7:15-8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the skating rink’s website.

Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is located at 2751 Packard St.

