City of Ann Arbor municipal offices close early on Wednesday as snowfall continues

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The city announced the closure of all nonemergency government buildings as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday due to winter storm conditions.

The buildings, including parks and recreation facilities, will reopen on Thursday at 7:30 a.m., according to a city release. The 15th District Court also closed early.

Curbside trash and recycling collection will continue as scheduled but may be delayed depending on how much snow has accumulated on the roads.

Additionally, all board and commission meetings set to take place on Wednesday night have been canceled.

The scheduled virtual Ann Arbor Sustainability Forum will take place on Zoom at 6 p.m. You can find more information about the forum here.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

