Ann Arbor Public Schools closing all buildings on Wednesday ahead of winter storm

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to an anticipated severe winter storm, district officials said on Tuesday night.

In a districtwide email, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the decision was made for the safety of students and staff.

“The National Weather Service Ice Storm Warning, beginning at noon tomorrow, notes travel is strongly discouraged and could be nearly impossible during this time,” wrote Swift.

In addition, all school buildings will be closed and all after school activities will be canceled on Wednesday.

