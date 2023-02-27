Power restored to Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings, classes resume Monday

Students sit in a classroom, facing an instructor at standing at the white board. Photo courtesy of Taylor Wilcox on Unsplash.

ANN ARBOR – Students at most Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings will have class on Monday, officials said.

In an email to parents, AAPS superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift said that power had been restored to 28 school system buildings with the exception of Ann Arbor STEAM, Burns Park, Lakewood, Westerman Preschool and the Balas support center.

Buildings with power will reopen for classes Monday.

“The systemwide impact of the extended electrical outages following the ice storm on Wednesday - to our schools, campuses, infrastructure and operations across the school district - is the most significant of any experienced in the AAPS in memory,” Swift wrote.

Ann Arbor students did not have classes on Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather. Classes were then canceled on Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24, as several school buildings did not have power following a severe winter storm that wiped out power to more than 25,000 homes in the area.

In her email, Swift thanked AAPS staff and faculty who worked to reopen the schools and noted that the school system is focused on safely welcoming students back into the classroom.

“We are grateful to DTE and other teams who continue working extremely hard under tough conditions to restore power to our schools and to our Ann Arbor community. We appreciate their critical work to get our schools powered for operations and students back in school.”

Here’s which buildings will reopen Monday: