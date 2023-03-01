Ann Arbor’s Blue Llama Jazz Club announces women-led lineup during Women’s History Month

ANN ARBOR – Blue Llama Jazz Club is celebrating Women’s History Month by featuring renowned women-led groups throughout the month of March.

Feature performances include Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Ursula Walker and Buddy Budson Sextet, Gayelynn McKinney and La Tanya Hall Quartet.

As part of the show experience, guests at each performance have the option to be served a three-course chef-curated tasting menu.

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque. (Rick McGinnis)

Women’s Month lineup:

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque is led by the five-time Juno Award winner. Bunnett’s bandmates include talented musicians from across Canada, the United States and Cuba. Tickets for this show range from $15-$85 and can be purchased here.

La Tanya Hall. (Bill Westmoreland)

Grammy nominated Gayelynn McKinney is one of Detroit’s most accomplished drummers. Throughout her career, she has played for renowned artists including Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Roy Hargrave and many more. The talent runs in the family, so to speak. Her father is the legendary jazz composer and pianist Harold McKinney.

Ursula Walker and Buddy Budson were named the 2020 Detroit Jazz Festival Legacy Artists. Walker, who has enjoyed a 69-year career, was invited to tour with Tony Bennett and Count Basie.

Budson, who boasts a 61-year career in Detroit on jazz piano, is also a composer and arranger. He has toured and recorded with the Four Tops, Earl Klugh and Buddy Rich. The sextet will perform jazz classics and standards at the Blue Llama. Tickets for the event range from $35-$85. To buy tickets, click here.

Straight Ahead's Marion Hayden. (Jeff Dunn)

The all-female Straight Ahead grew from Detroit’s jazz scene. The groups founding members are Marion Hayden on bass, Alina Morr on piano and Gayelynn McKinney on drums. The group also currently includes vocalist Kymberly Wright and trumpeter Ingrid Racine. Tickets for the show range from $35-$85. Purchase tickets here.

La Tanya Hall Quartet’s leading lady has collaborated with legendary American artists, including Burt Bacharach, Quincy Jones, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross and more. Tickets range from $35-$85 and can be purchased here.

Blue Llama Jazz Club is located at 314 S. Main St.

For more information, visit www.bluellamaclub.com.