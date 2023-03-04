Roads ‘impassable.’ City of Ann Arbor issues public safety alert urging motorists not to drive

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor issued a public safety alert on Friday night urging motorists to not drive amid deteriorating road conditions.

The alert warned residents that some roads are or may become impassable. Officials said the driving conditions are “extremely hazardous” within the city limits.

The area has received consistent, heavy snowfall since mid-afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the region ahead of the storm. All flights were grounded at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday evening due to snow and ice.

Local 4′s Nightcam, Tim Pamplin, said the driving conditions were the worst he’d experienced on the roads of Metro Detroit. In another area, reporter Mara MacDonald and photographer Erik Yettaw helped a motorist who was stuck in an intersection.

