Here are 4 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day around Ann Arbor

St. Patrick's Day is just days away! How are you celebrating?

ANN ARBOR – Those out and about Friday should make sure to wear green to avoid getting pinched on St. Patrick’s Day.

Celebrated annually on March 17, the day has been celebrated for over 1,000 years and supposedly marks the day that Saint Patrick of Ireland died.

It’s traditional to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day as the color has some historical significance to those celebrating their Irish heritage. It may also help the wear avoid being pinched by leprechauns--or overly enthusiastic friends and strangers.

Not sure how to plan for Friday? We’ve got you covered.

Here are 4 ways to celebrate around Ann Arbor:

Taste the Rainbow

If you need an excuse to get doughnuts, here it is!

Peace, Love and Little Donuts will have St. Patrick’s day doughnuts with themed sprinkles and festive marshmallows.

Ypsilanti’s It’s a Good Day Donuts is also taking orders for boxes of traditional and vegan doughnuts. Orders will be delivered on Friday and Saturday.

Cheers!

Honor the legend of Saint Patrick by drinking a pint at Ann Arbor’s Conor O’Neill’s. The Irish pub has been in Tree Town since 1998 and is a hot spot for revelry every March 17.

The menu includes a corned beef Reuben sandwich, Irish poutine, fish and chips and pub pies that can be washed down with Irish Whiskey, Single Malt Scotch, a pint of Guinness, or any other of the pub’s many beers and cocktails.

Main Street may be undergoing a facelift but Conor O’Neills (and nearby businesses) are for normal hours. Make responsible choices at 318 S. Main St.

No Little Leprechauns Allowed

Those looking for adult-only entertainment can stop by Zal Gaz Grotto Club, at 2070 W Stadium Blvd, for a St. Patrick’s Day bash with live music and Irish dancing songs. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and entrance costs $5. Learn more here.

Ypsilanti’s MASH is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party on Friday with a drag show and performers. Special guests Kornbread and Jax are known for their appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Tickets for a 6 p.m. and a 9 p.m. show are available here.

Test Your Luck

Stop by Venue, at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy., for a family-friendly event at 6 p.m. on Friday. Venue staff will entertain young diners with pizza, a movie and crafts so parents can recharge--and maybe have an uninterrupted adult meal.

Tickets cost $15 and are required for children ages 5 and older. Parents will be given a dining room reservation. Learn more and reserve tickets here.

Have some cool St. Parick’s Day photos? Submit them here.