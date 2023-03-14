35º

Safely dispose of unwanted, expired medications at University of Michigan this month

Event hosted by University of Michigan College of Pharmacy

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

FILE - An arrangement of Oxycodone pills sit next to a bottle in New York on Aug. 29, 2018. A long-awaited review of prescription opioid medications, including their risks and contribution to the U.S. overdose epidemic, is still underway at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency's commissioner said Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – Do you have expired or unused medication lying around but you don’t know how to get rid of it?

The University of Michigan College of Pharmacy will host an upcoming Safe Medication Disposal Event for members of the public to turn in their unwanted medications for environmentally safe disposal.

Over the years, students have collected nearly two tons of medication through the takeback events, preventing potentially harmful substances from entering landfills, water and the wrong hands, according to a U-M release.

The event will be held on March 28 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Ingalls Mall at North Washington St. – across from Rackham Auditorium
  • University of Michigan Medical Center: Triangle area between University Hospital, Mott Children’s Hospital and Taubman Health Care Center

Items that will be accepted include:

  • Prescription and over-the-counter medications
  • Medication samples
  • Vitamins
  • Ointments and lotions
  • Inhalers
  • Antibiotics
  • Steroids
  • Veterinary medicine
  • Controlled medications, sharps and sharps containers

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Sunscreen
  • Insect repellent
  • Cosmetics
  • Hair care or personal hygiene products
  • Hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol
  • Aerosol cans
  • Blood or infectious waste
  • Tobacco

Additional locations where you can drop off medications include:

  • 207 Fletcher St., Ann Arbor, MI 48108 (1st floor of University Health Services)
  • 1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48105 (UM Medical Center)
  • 3280 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 (Clark Pharmacy)
  • 2100 W. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 (CVS)
  • 3825 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 (Meijer)
  • 5408 Whittaker Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197 (CVS)

