Safely dispose of unwanted, expired medications at University of Michigan this month

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - An arrangement of Oxycodone pills sit next to a bottle in New York on Aug. 29, 2018. A long-awaited review of prescription opioid medications, including their risks and contribution to the U.S. overdose epidemic, is still underway at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency's commissioner said Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ANN ARBOR – Do you have expired or unused medication lying around but you don’t know how to get rid of it?

The University of Michigan College of Pharmacy will host an upcoming Safe Medication Disposal Event for members of the public to turn in their unwanted medications for environmentally safe disposal.

Over the years, students have collected nearly two tons of medication through the takeback events, preventing potentially harmful substances from entering landfills, water and the wrong hands, according to a U-M release.

The event will be held on March 28 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the following locations:

Ingalls Mall at North Washington St. – across from Rackham Auditorium

University of Michigan Medical Center: Triangle area between University Hospital, Mott Children’s Hospital and Taubman Health Care Center

Items that will be accepted include:

Prescription and over-the-counter medications

Medication samples

Vitamins

Ointments and lotions

Inhalers

Antibiotics

Steroids

Veterinary medicine

Controlled medications, sharps and sharps containers

The following items will not be accepted:

Sunscreen

Insect repellent

Cosmetics

Hair care or personal hygiene products

Hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol

Aerosol cans

Blood or infectious waste

Tobacco

Additional locations where you can drop off medications include: