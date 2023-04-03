Concordia University Ann Arbor’s spring music lineup includes performance at Hill Auditorium

ANN ARBOR – Spring is always exciting at Concordia University Ann Arbor — especially because of all the great opportunities to see and hear some of the school’s most talented music students.
Here is the CUAA’s 2023 music event lineup:
Concordia Vespers
- Sunday, March 26 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity
Senior Voice Recital: Katrina Miller
- Saturday, April 22 | 3 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity
Senior Voice Recital: Kendra Holley
- Sunday, April 23 | 4 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity
Senior Voice Recital: Gabriel Penhallegon
- Wednesday, April 26 | 7:30–8:30 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity
Music Minor Voice Recital: Mary-Grace Chirco
- Sunday, April 30 | 6 p.m. | Kreft Recital Hall
Concordia at Hill Auditorium
- Wednesday, May 3 | 7 p.m. | Hill Auditorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Senior Piano Recital: Jillian Ingalsbe
- Tuesday, May 9 | 7:00 – 8:45 p.m. | Kreft Recital Hall
Concordia University Ann Arbor is located at 4090 Geddes Rd.
For more information, visit www.cuaa.edu.