60º

WEATHER ALERT

Sponsored

Concordia University Ann Arbor’s spring music lineup includes performance at Hill Auditorium

Mike Zimmerman, Concordia University Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Concordia University, Concordia University Ann Arbor, CUAA, Music, Live Music, Concert, Hill Auditorium, Ann Arbor Events, Washtenaw County, Students
Worship Arts students at Concordia University Ann Arbor. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Spring is always exciting at Concordia University Ann Arbor — especially because of all the great opportunities to see and hear some of the school’s most talented music students.

Here is the CUAA’s 2023 music event lineup:

Concordia Vespers

Senior Voice Recital: Katrina Miller

  • Saturday, April 22 | 3 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity

Senior Voice Recital: Kendra Holley

  • Sunday, April 23 | 4 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity

Senior Voice Recital: Gabriel Penhallegon

Music Minor Voice Recital: Mary-Grace Chirco

  • Sunday, April 30 | 6 p.m. | Kreft Recital Hall

Concordia at Hill Auditorium

Senior Piano Recital: Jillian Ingalsbe

Concordia University Ann Arbor is located at 4090 Geddes Rd.

For more information, visit www.cuaa.edu.