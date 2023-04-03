Concordia University Ann Arbor’s spring music lineup includes performance at Hill Auditorium

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Spring is always exciting at Concordia University Ann Arbor — especially because of all the great opportunities to see and hear some of the school’s most talented music students.

Here is the CUAA’s 2023 music event lineup:

Concordia Vespers

Sunday, March 26 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity

Senior Voice Recital: Katrina Miller

Saturday, April 22 | 3 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity

Senior Voice Recital: Kendra Holley

Sunday, April 23 | 4 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity

Senior Voice Recital: Gabriel Penhallegon

Wednesday, April 26 | 7:30–8:30 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity

Music Minor Voice Recital: Mary-Grace Chirco

Sunday, April 30 | 6 p.m. | Kreft Recital Hall

Concordia at Hill Auditorium

Wednesday, May 3 | 7 p.m. | Hill Auditorium , Ann Arbor, Michigan

Senior Piano Recital: Jillian Ingalsbe

Concordia University Ann Arbor is located at 4090 Geddes Rd.

For more information, visit www.cuaa.edu.