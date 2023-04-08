Police investigating Friday shooting on Ann Arbor’s west side

ANN ARBOR – A memorial vigil near the 800 block of South Maple Road turned violent when shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Ann Arbor Police Department officials said a preliminary investigation indicates a 25-year-old man, from Ypsilanti, armed with a gun approached a crowd gathered at the memorial. Multiple shots were fired and an armed 24-year-old man, from Ann Arbor, fired back.

Police found the 24-year-old at the scene with a gunshot wound to his left foot. He was taken to University of Michigan Hospital.

The 25-year-old man took himself to the same hospital to be treated for wounds to his left wrist and left bicep.

A stray bullet from the incident went into the kitchen of a nearby home on the 2500 block of Bens Drive. Although the residents were in the room having dinner, police said no one was hurt.

Officials noted that this was an isolated incident and that more details would be released as the investigation continues.