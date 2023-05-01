Wednesday market days at Ann Arbor Farmers Market return this week

ANN ARBOR – It’s officially May, which means that Wednesday market days return to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market this week.

While the market is open on Saturdays year-round, the seasonal mid-week market day runs May-December.

Now that it’s on a spring schedule, the market is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The producer-only market features 120 Michigan-based vendors who sell a variety of goods, including flowers, herbs, fruit, vegetables, seedlings, plants, eggs, meat, cheese, jam, pastries and more.

Some vendors are also local artisans who sell cutting boards, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, candles and body care products.

Parking is free in the market’s lot, when available. All vendors accept cash and $5 credit card tokens, which can be purchased at the market office (minimum $20 purchase). SNAP/EBT food assistance dollars and Double Up Food Bucks are also accepted. In addition, some vendors accept WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Fresh and Prescription for Health.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.

For more information, visit its website.