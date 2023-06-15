60º

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway Superior Township teen

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Superior Township, Washtenaw County, Missing, Missing In Michigan, Local, Local News, News

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway 15-year-old.

Arrayan Mahamadou left his home on the 8000 block of Nottingham Drive in Superior Township on Saturday, June 16, officials shared.

His family found him missing when they checked his room around 7:30 p.m., and said he left through a bedroom window. They contacted the sheriff’s office on Sunday.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a white shirt and a brown hoodie.

“Although Arrayan left of his own free will there is concern for his physical safety and we are asking for your help,” officials wrote on social media.

Those with information should call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911 or through a confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email