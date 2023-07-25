Unknown man assaults woman at apartment complex in Ann Arbor Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An unknown man assaulted a woman around 11:50 p.m. on Monday at the Willowtree Apartment complex on the 1900 block of Plymouth Road, police said.

The woman, 34, said that she was on her way to the complex mailboxes when she saw a man behind her. He ran at her and groped her, then ran away when she screamed.

Police said that man was described by the victim as being black, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, had short hair and wore a black shirt and blue jeans.

Those in the area who may have seen anything suspicious should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.