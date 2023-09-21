New hazardous waste center to service Washtenaw County residents

Close-up shot of the back of the Google Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, showing Energizer batteries in the battery compartment, in Lafayette, California, December 6, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Residents needing to get rid of toxic household items will soon be able to take them to a new hazardous waste facility.

The 2,400-square-foot Household Hazardous Waste Center will open at 10843 W. Five Mile Road in Northville Township on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

County officials said the center will help meet the growing amount of waste processed by Washtenaw County’s household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal program and the needs of the 7,000 residents it serves.

The program processed more than 536,000 pounds of hazardous materials in 2022 and has outgrown the current facility on Zeeb Rd in Scio Township.

“We are really excited about this partnership,” said GFL Environmental General Manager Dave Seegert in a release. “This new building was designed specifically for this program. It provides an additional collection capacity for household hazardous waste which is an improvement for the community, and [the building] is set up to minimize risks associated with handling hazardous wastes which is better for County staff.”

GFL Environmental has partnered with the county to operate the center, which will serve Washtenaw County, Northville Township and the City of Northville.

Residents can schedule weekday drop-off appointments at the HHW Center starting Sept. 25. Materials that can be disposed of include poisons, mercury, lithium batteries, antifreeze, fire extinguishers, inhalers, pool chemicals and other home toxics.

The facility is in the Arbor Hill Landfill complex.

The HHW Center at 10843 W. Five Mile Rd. in Northville Township in May 2023. (Autumn House)

Drop-offs at the Home Toxics Center at 705 N. Zeeb Rd., will continue on certain Saturdays for the rest of the year. Appointments are not required.

“I am very excited about the new site. If anyone has visited us before, they know the limitations [the Zeeb Road location] has. We did a lot with our postage stamp in the parking lot, but at the rate we are growing, we were in desperate need of an upgrade. And don’t worry, we’ll still operate the Home Toxics Center on Zeeb Road several Saturdays for Washtenaw County Residents,” said Washtenaw County Public Works Director Theo Eggermont.

“The new site adds another location where weekday service is open to Northville and Washtenaw County residents. It enables us to be more efficient, better protected from the elements, and since Arbor Hills pays for the disposal at the new site, it may free up funds for other waste diversion efforts.”

Learn more about what can be brought to the new HHW Center here.