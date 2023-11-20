35º
Shop local for the holidays at Ann Arbor’s Liberty Plaza

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Pick up holiday gifts for friends and family on Friday., Dec. 1, at the Liberty Plaza Holiday Gift Market.

The second annual market will take place between 5-9 p.m.

It will have artisan goods, holiday decor and other niche gifts at the centrally-located plaza at 310. Division St.

In a community email, City of Ann Arbor officials said that pedicabs from Boober will take shoppers between Liberty Plaza and Kerrytown.

The Liberty Plaza market will run simultaneously with KindleFest in Kerrytown, Moonlight Madness on State Street and Midnight Madness on Main Street.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

