Shop local for the holidays at Ann Arbor’s Liberty Plaza

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Pick up holiday gifts for friends and family on Friday., Dec. 1, at the Liberty Plaza Holiday Gift Market.

The second annual market will take place between 5-9 p.m.

It will have artisan goods, holiday decor and other niche gifts at the centrally-located plaza at 310. Division St.

In a community email, City of Ann Arbor officials said that pedicabs from Boober will take shoppers between Liberty Plaza and Kerrytown.

The Liberty Plaza market will run simultaneously with KindleFest in Kerrytown, Moonlight Madness on State Street and Midnight Madness on Main Street.

